Mpox Scare: PM Modi Monitoring Situation, High-Level Meet In Delhi Amid Outbreak Fears

Representational Image

Mpox: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the Mpox situation which is currently unfolding in several parts of the world, even as a high-level meeting, chaired by the PM’s Principal Secretary P K Mishra, was held Sunday to review the preparedness for Mpox, in case the deadly virus makes its way to India.

According to an official statement, no Mpox case has been detected so far in the country and measures are in place for enhanced surveillance and prompt detection of the virus.

Outbreak unlikely

Notably, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared the Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa, evoking fears of a Covid-19-esque global pandemic.

However, as per the central government statement, the risk of a large-scale outbreak with sustained transmission remains low, according to the current assessment.

During Sunday’s meeting, it was briefed that Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and its patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management, the statement said.

The Mpox transmission happens through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient.

Among the steps taken so far, a meeting of experts was convened by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on August 12 to assess the risk for India, additionally, a Communicable Disease Alert on Mpox issued earlier by the NCDC is being updated to capture the newer developments, officials said.

Sensitisation of the health teams at international airports (ports of entry) has been undertaken, they said.

State health authorities sensitised

As per the statement, a video conference was convened by the director general health services with more than 200 participants from across the country, while health authorities at the state level, including the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) units in states and at the ports of entry, were sensitised in this regard.

Mishra directed surveillance be enhanced and effective measures be taken for prompt detection of cases and asked testing laboratories network to gear up for early diagnosis, the statement said.

The principal secretary said protocols for prevention and treatment of the disease should be disseminated on a large scale, stressing that an awareness campaign among healthcare providers regarding the signs and symptoms of the disease and the need for timely notification to the surveillance system.

At present, 32 labs are equipped for testing Mpox in the country.

Mpox scare

In an earlier statement, WHO had stated that 99,176 cases and 208 deaths had been reported due to Mpox from 116 countries globally since 2022.

Subsequently, Mpox cases have been steadily increasing in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Last year, the reported cases increased significantly, and already the number of cases reported so far this year has exceeded last year’s total, with more than 15,600 cases and 537 deaths.

Since the 2022 declaration of Public Health Emergency of International Concern by WHO, 30 cases were reported in India.

The last case of Mpox was detected in March 2024.

