Delhi: PM Modi names road ‘Jamaica Marg’ to express optimism towards India-Jamaican ties

The Jamaican PM is on an official visit to India from September 30- October 3. This is his first visit to India, and also the first ever bilateral visit of a Prime Minister of Jamaica to India.

Delhi: PM Modi names road ‘Jamaica Marg’ to express optimism towards India-Jamaican ties (Photo Credit- ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the road in front of the Jamaica High Commission in New Delhi has been named ‘Jamaica Marg’, highlighting strong India–Jamaica ties. PM Modi further expressed optimism that relations between the two countries will grow faster than Usain Bolt. He said “sports play a very strong and important role” noting that both India and Jamaica are “cricket-loving” countries. Addressing a joint press conference with his Jamaican counterpart, Andrew Holness today, PM Modi said, “We have decided to name the road in front of the Jamaica High Commission in Delhi as ‘Jamaica Marg’…India and Jamaica may be separated by vast oceans, but our people, our culture and our history are linked to each other.”

PM Modi said people of India have a special affection for cricketers. “As cricket-loving countries, sports play a very strong and important role in our relations. The people of India have a special affection for cricketers. We also discussed deepening our cooperation in sports. I am confident that the outcome of today’s discussions will accelerate our relations even faster than Usain Bolt and we will continue to reach new heights…” PM Modi said, delivering his remarks.

Prime Minister Modi, praised the Indian community residing in Jamaica, said that the people of Indian-origin who consider Jamaica as their home are a “living example of our cultural heritage.” “The people who went to Jamaica from India about 180 years ago laid a strong foundation for our ‘People to People’ ties. The nearly 70,000 people of Indian origin who consider Jamaica as their home are a living example of our cultural heritage. I thank Prime Minister Holness and his government for taking care of them…The cultural exchange programme being held today will further strengthen our mutual ties,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Earlier today the two prime ministers met at the Hyderabad House here in the national capital. The Jamaican PM is on an official visit to India from September 30- October 3. This is his first visit to India, and also the first ever bilateral visit of a Prime Minister of Jamaica to India.

Hailing India–Jamaica ties, PM Modi said that the relations between the two nations is based on a shared history. He added that Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been a long-standing friend of India. PM Modi expressed confidence in Holness’ India visit, underscoring that his visit will give new energy to bilateral relations.

“I welcome Jamaica PM Holness and his delegation…Prime Minister Holness has been a long-standing friend of India. I have had the opportunity to meet him several times and each time I have felt his commitment to strengthen relations with India. I am confident that his visit will give new energy to our bilateral relations as well as our engagement with the entire Caribbean region,” PM Modi said, in a joint press statement along with Jamaican counterpart, Andrew Holness on Tuesday. India has always been a “reliable and committed development partner” in Jamaica’s development journey, Prime Minister Modi said.











