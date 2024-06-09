NationalPolitics

PM Modi New Cabinet Invited For Dinner By BJP President JP Nadda, Check What Is On The Menu

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 9, 2024
0 68 2 minutes read

  • Home
  • News
  • PM Modi New Cabinet Invited For Dinner By BJP President JP Nadda, Check What’s On The Menu

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will be taking oath today evening at the Rashtrapati Bhawan along with selected Cabinet Ministers. After the swearing-in ceremony, BJP Chief JP Nadda is hosting a dinner for all the newly appointed ministers. Here’s what’s on the menu…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
JP Nadda
JP Nadda

New Delhi: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India, for the third time in a row, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Narendra Modi will be scripting history, to become the second Indian to become the PM of India for the third consecutive time, after Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. Along with Narendra Modi, selected MPs will also be taking oath, as Cabinet Ministers. While in the morning today, the PM-elect hosted a high-tea at the PM Residence for all the would-be ministers, the Chief of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda will be hosting a dinner after the swearing-in ceremony for all the newly appointed Cabinet Ministers. Know what all will be on the menu…

PM Modi New Cabinet Dinner By JP Nadda

As mentioned earlier, BJP Chief JP Nadda will be hosting a dinner for the new cabinet after the swearing-in ceremony. An elaborate menu, with an assortment of dishes that help beat the heat, await the newly-elected National Democratic Alliance MPs at the dinner to be hosted by BJP chief JP Nadda after the swearing-in of the union council of ministers on Sunday.

JP Nadda Hosts Dinner For Newly Elected MPs, Check Menu

The menu for the dinner has some items specially relished in summer including juices and shakes, stuffed litchi, matka kulfi and mango cream and raita. The dinner will also have jodhpuri sabzi, dal, dum biryani and five types of bread. There will be a Punjabi food counter. For those relishing millets, there will be bajra khichdi. There will be five types of juices and shakes and three types of raita. Leaders with sweet tooth will have ample to savour as there will be eight types of desserts, white rasmalai and four variety of ghewar. There will be tea and coffee as well.

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Full List Of Ministers

While the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has confirmed two names who will be sworn-in as Ministers, namely, Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani. Take a look at the complete list of probably ministers who will be part of PM Modi’s new cabinet, according to a report by NDTV and the leaders who are arriving at PM Residence for the high-tea, also would-be ministers..

  1. Rajnath Singh – BJP
  2. Nitin Gadkari – BJP
  3. Jitan Ram Manjhi – Hindustani Awam Morcha
  4. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani – TDP
  5. Ram Mohan Naidu – TDP
  6. HD Kumaraswamy – Janata Dal (Secular)
  7. Chirag Paswan – Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)
  8. Jayant Chaudhary – Rashtriya Lok Dal
  9. S Jaishankar – BJP
  10. Amit Shah – BJP
  11. Nirmala Sitharaman – BJP
  12. Anupriya Patel – Apna Dal
  13. BL Verma – BJP
  14. Pankaj Chaudhary
  15. Shivraj Singh Chouhan – BJP
  16. Annapurna Devi
  17. Arjun Ram Meghwal – BJP
  18. Jyotiraditya Scindia – BJP
  19. Manohar Lal Khattar – BJP
  20. Raksha Khadse – BJP
  21. Nityanand Rai – BJP
  22. Harsh Malhotra – BJP
  23. Bhagirath Choudhary
  24. Kiren Rijiju – BJP
  25. Jitin Prasada
  26. Ravneet Singh Bittu – BJP
  27. Rao Inderjit Singh – BJP
  28. Ajay Tamta – BJP
  29. Sarbananda Sonowal – BJP
  30. G Kishan Reddy – BJP
  31. Bandi Sanjay – BJP
  32. Piyush Goyal – BJP
  33. Dharmendra Pradhan – BJP
  34. Lalan Singh
  35. Ram Nath Thakur – Janata Dal (United)
  36. Shobha Karandlaje – BJP
  37. Giriraj Singh
  38. Ramdas Athawale – Republican Party of India (A)
  39. Nityanand Rai
  40. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat – BJP
  41. Jitendra Singh – BJP
  42. Mansukh Mandaviya – BJP
  43. Ashwini Vaishnaw – BJP
  44. Hardeep Singh Puri – BJP
  45. Shantanu Thakur – BJP
  46. Savitri Thakur – BJP
  47. Pratap Rao Jadhav – Shiv Sena

(Inputs from ANI)




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 9, 2024
0 68 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

IMD Issues Red Alert For Maharashtra, Goa; Heatwave To Haunt North India Again – Check Full Forecast

June 9, 2024

PM Modi Hosts High-Tea At His Residence For All Would-Be Ministers; Check Full List Of Possible Cabinet Members

June 9, 2024

Check DEAR YAMUNA MORNING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers To Be OUT Soon

June 9, 2024

Rahul Gandhi May NOT Attend PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony Today, Mallikarjun Kharge Confirms Presence As LoP

June 9, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow