PM Modi New Cabinet Invited For Dinner By BJP President JP Nadda, Check What Is On The Menu

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will be taking oath today evening at the Rashtrapati Bhawan along with selected Cabinet Ministers. After the swearing-in ceremony, BJP Chief JP Nadda is hosting a dinner for all the newly appointed ministers. Here’s what’s on the menu…
New Delhi: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India, for the third time in a row, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Narendra Modi will be scripting history, to become the second Indian to become the PM of India for the third consecutive time, after Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. Along with Narendra Modi, selected MPs will also be taking oath, as Cabinet Ministers. While in the morning today, the PM-elect hosted a high-tea at the PM Residence for all the would-be ministers, the Chief of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda will be hosting a dinner after the swearing-in ceremony for all the newly appointed Cabinet Ministers. Know what all will be on the menu…
As mentioned earlier, BJP Chief JP Nadda will be hosting a dinner for the new cabinet after the swearing-in ceremony. An elaborate menu, with an assortment of dishes that help beat the heat, await the newly-elected National Democratic Alliance MPs at the dinner to be hosted by BJP chief JP Nadda after the swearing-in of the union council of ministers on Sunday.
The menu for the dinner has some items specially relished in summer including juices and shakes, stuffed litchi, matka kulfi and mango cream and raita. The dinner will also have jodhpuri sabzi, dal, dum biryani and five types of bread. There will be a Punjabi food counter. For those relishing millets, there will be bajra khichdi. There will be five types of juices and shakes and three types of raita. Leaders with sweet tooth will have ample to savour as there will be eight types of desserts, white rasmalai and four variety of ghewar. There will be tea and coffee as well.
While the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has confirmed two names who will be sworn-in as Ministers, namely, Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani. Take a look at the complete list of probably ministers who will be part of PM Modi’s new cabinet, according to a report by NDTV and the leaders who are arriving at PM Residence for the high-tea, also would-be ministers..
- Rajnath Singh – BJP
- Nitin Gadkari – BJP
- Jitan Ram Manjhi – Hindustani Awam Morcha
- Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani – TDP
- Ram Mohan Naidu – TDP
- HD Kumaraswamy – Janata Dal (Secular)
- Chirag Paswan – Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)
- Jayant Chaudhary – Rashtriya Lok Dal
- S Jaishankar – BJP
- Amit Shah – BJP
- Nirmala Sitharaman – BJP
- Anupriya Patel – Apna Dal
- BL Verma – BJP
- Pankaj Chaudhary
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan – BJP
- Annapurna Devi
- Arjun Ram Meghwal – BJP
- Jyotiraditya Scindia – BJP
- Manohar Lal Khattar – BJP
- Raksha Khadse – BJP
- Nityanand Rai – BJP
- Harsh Malhotra – BJP
- Bhagirath Choudhary
- Kiren Rijiju – BJP
- Jitin Prasada
- Ravneet Singh Bittu – BJP
- Rao Inderjit Singh – BJP
- Ajay Tamta – BJP
- Sarbananda Sonowal – BJP
- G Kishan Reddy – BJP
- Bandi Sanjay – BJP
- Piyush Goyal – BJP
- Dharmendra Pradhan – BJP
- Lalan Singh
- Ram Nath Thakur – Janata Dal (United)
- Shobha Karandlaje – BJP
- Giriraj Singh
- Ramdas Athawale – Republican Party of India (A)
- Nityanand Rai
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat – BJP
- Jitendra Singh – BJP
- Mansukh Mandaviya – BJP
- Ashwini Vaishnaw – BJP
- Hardeep Singh Puri – BJP
- Shantanu Thakur – BJP
- Savitri Thakur – BJP
- Pratap Rao Jadhav – Shiv Sena
