PM Modi New Cabinet: Two Telugu Desam Party MPs To Be Sworn-In As Ministers, Chandrababu Naidu-Led TDP Confirms

Modi 3.0 Cabinet Confirmed Ministers: Prime Minister-Designate Narendra Modi is all set to take oath today evening at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and script history to become the only second person to be India’s PM for the third consecutive time, after Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. Ahead of the PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony today, i.e. on June 9, everyone is eagerly waiting to know the New Cabinet Ministers Full List who will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his third term. While till now there have only been speculations about ministers and portfolios/ministries, in a latest news update by the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party, two TDP MPs have been confirmed to be part of the Centre. These two Members of Parliament from TDP are – Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani. Here’s all you need to know…