Breaking News LIVE: 'Had A Very Productive Day At The G7 Summit': PM Modi On His Italy Visit, Emplanes for Delhi

Breaking News, 15 June 2024: Describing his stint at the G7 Summit in Italy as “very productive,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for New Delhi in the early hours of Saturday. The G7 summit was held in Italy’s Apulia region, where India was invited by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as an ‘Outreach Country’. “Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit in Apulia. Interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects. Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X, after concluding the visit. Amidst the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-Undergraduate) exams, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has came down heavily on the BJP government and targeted it for “attacking the dreams of the youth as soon as it took oath.” The May 5 exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across 4,750 centres for nearly 24 lakh students, has been put in the docks over allegations relating to paper leaks and questionable grace marks. An unprecedented 67 students have achieved a perfect score of 720, which has added to the concerns. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on national and international events.











