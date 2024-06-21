Home

World Witnessing New Yoga Economy Going Forward For Last 10 Years: PM Modi on International Yoga Day

PM Modi on the occasion of International Yoga Day said from Rishikesh and Kashi to Kerala, a new connect of Yoga tourism is being seen.

PM Modi performed Yoga in Srinagar on Friday. Photo: ANI

Srinagar: PM Modi on Friday performed Yoga at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on International Day of Yoga and said the world is seeing a new Yoga economy going forward for the last 10 years. While addressing a gathering in Srinagar, PM Modi said that India’s proposal regarding the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations was supported by 177 nations.

“In the last 10 years, the expansion of Yoga has changed the perception related to Yoga…Today, the world is seeing a new Yoga economy going forward. In India, from Rishikesh and Kashi to Kerala, a new connect of Yoga tourism is being seen,” he said.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs Yoga at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on J&K, on International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/7rzgZfXOpg — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

PM Modi added that tourists from across the world are coming to India because they want to learn authentic Yoga in India. He also stated that people are even keeping personal Yoga trainers for their fitness.

“Today, from the land of Kashmir, I congratulate everyone around the world on International Yoga Day! Ten years ago, I proposed the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations. India’s proposal was supported by 177 nations, which is a record in itself. In 2015, on Kartavyapath in Delhi, 35,000 people performed Yogasanas together,” he said.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: On International Day of Yoga, PM Narendra Modi says, “In the last 10 years, the expansion of Yoga has changed the perception related to Yoga…Today, the world is seeing a new Yoga economy going forward. In India, from Rishikesh and Kashi to Kerala, a new… pic.twitter.com/37xVqWtPWu — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

“On International Yoga Day, I have had the privilege of coming to Kashmir, the land of yoga and meditation. In Srinagar, we are feeling the power that yoga gives us. I congratulate all the people of the country and those doing Yoga in every corner of the world on International Yoga Day from the land of Kashmir,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also recalled Charlotte Chopin, a 101-year-old woman Yoga teacher from France who was awarded the Padma Shri this year and said that the number of people doing yoga all over the world is constantly increasing.

“In India this year, a 101-year-old female yoga instructor from France was honored with the Padma Shri. Despite never having visited India, she devoted her entire life to promoting awareness about Yoga. Currently, esteemed universities and institutions worldwide are conducting research on Yoga, resulting in the publication of research papers,” he said.

French national Charlotte Chopin, a 100-year-old yoga practitioner, was felicitated with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, during the Padma Awards 2024, held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Modi further said that the attraction towards Yoga in the entire Jammu and Kashmir has become an opportunity to give a new impetus to the tourism of the union territory.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasizes yoga’s vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

