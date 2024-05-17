Home

‘Media Today Is Not What It Used To Be’: PM Modi On Why He Doesn’t Hold Press Conferences

PM Modi said the Indian media earlier used to be faceless… who is writing in the media, what is its ideology… nobody was bothered about it earlier.

New Delhi: PM Modi on Thursday justified about why he does not hold press conferences by saying that the nature of media had changed and it was not the neutral entity that it used to be, with journalists promoting their views and ideologies. PM Modi further added the media has been used in a certain way, and he did not want to go down that path.

“I am answerable to Parliament. Today, journalists are identified with their own preferences. Media is no longer a non-partisan entity,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by TOI.

He also stated that people are now aware of beliefs as well and added that earlier, media used to be faceless… who is writing in the media, what is its ideology… nobody was bothered about it earlier.

PM Modi said the situation however is not the same anymore. He also said that he has never refused to do interviews even as he underlined a change in the role of the media as well as the availability of multiple avenues of communication to reach out to the public.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, PM Modi made it clear that the media today was not what it used to be.

“I have to work hard. I want to go to poor people’s homes. I can also cut ribbons and get my photo taken in Vigyan Bhawan. I don’t do that. I go to a small district of Jharkhand and work towards a small scheme,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by India Today.

PM Modi said he brought a new work culture and added that “If that culture feels right, then the media should present it correctly; if not, then they shouldn’t.”







