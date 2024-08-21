Home

Humanity, Compassion Vital For A Peaceful World’: PM Modi Pays Tribute To ‘Good Maharaja’ Jam Saheb In Warsaw

PM Modi paid tribute at The Dobry Maharaja Memorial in Warsaw, Poland honouring the Jam saheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja’s remarkable act of kindness during World War-II, MEA posted on X.

PM Modi pays tribute at The Dobry Maharaja Memorial in Warsaw, Poland. (Image: X/NarendraModi)

Warsaw, Poland: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said humanity and compassion are vital foundations of a “just and peaceful world” as he paid homage at three memorials, including the monument of the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, known here affectionately as ‘Good Maharaja’ who provided refuge to over 1,000 Polish children who escaped the Soviet Union.

Modi, who arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation visit during which he will also travel to Ukraine, paid his tributes at the memorials for the Valivade-Kolhapur camp and the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino in Warsaw.

“Humanity and compassion are vital foundations of a just and peaceful world. The Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw highlights the humanitarian contribution of Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, who ensured shelter as well as care to Polish children left homeless due to the Second World War. Jam Saheb is fondly remembered in Poland as Dobry Maharaja,” Modi posted on X along with some photos.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X: “PM @narendramodi paid tribute at The Dobry Maharaja Memorial in Warsaw, honouring the Jamsaheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja’s remarkable act of kindness during World War-II.”

“The story of the ‘Dobry (Good) Maharaja’ is one of the most evocative chapters in the relations between India and Poland. This moving tribute to the compassion of the Maharaja continues to have a lasting impact on India-Poland ties,” the post added along with the photos from the event.

The memorial monument – a small brick pillar with inscriptions – was unveiled in October 2014 at the Square of the Good Maharaja, Ochota district in Warsaw.

According to the Indian Embassy website, eight Polish primary and secondary schools are named after Jam Saheb, known as ‘Good Maharaja’ in Poland.

In 1942, the Maharaja had provided refuge to about 1,000 Polish children from war-torn, occupied Poland and Soviet camps following the occupation of Poland by Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia.

The surviving Polish children have formed an Association of Poles, which meets annually in one of the major Polish cities, it said.

Later, Modi paid tributes at the memorial plaque for the Valivade-Kolhapur camp, which was inaugurated in November 2017, near the Monte Casino War Memorial.

“Paid homage at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw. This Memorial is a tribute to the great Royal Family of Kolhapur. This Royal Family was at the forefront of giving shelter to Polish women and children displaced due to the horrors of World War II,” Modi said in another post on X.

“Inspired by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Royal Family of Kolhapur put humanity above everything else and ensured a life of dignity for the Polish women and children. This act of compassion will keep inspiring generations,” he added and posted a few photos from the event.

In a post, the MEA said that the monument honours the generosity of the state of Kolhapur in Maharashtra which had given shelter to Polish women and children during World War II. “It continues to illuminate the deep and enduring friendship & togetherness between India and Poland,” it said.

Valivade village near Kolhapur town in Maharashtra was where over 5,000 Poles had lived, integrated, and worked for several years before returning to their motherland.

The majority of them had arrived either by land or sea route after evacuations from Polish camps at the height of the Second World War.

Prime Minister Modi also paid solemn homage at the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino in Warsaw.

“PM honoured the brave soldiers who fought in World War II. Indian and Polish troops fought side by side in this historic battle. Our shared history and enduring ties continue to inspire,” the MEA said in another post on X.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.

