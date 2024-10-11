NationalPolitics

PM Modi pays tribute to Jaiprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 11, 2024
0 58 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • PM Modi pays tribute to Jaiprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary

Narayan is remembered for leading a rainbow coalition of Opposition parties in the mid-1970s against then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, calling for ‘Sampoorna Kranti’ (total revolution) in the aftermath of the Emergency imposed by the Congress.



Published: October 11, 2024 3:10 PM IST

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By ANI

PM Modi pays tribute to Jaiprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary
PM Modi pays tribute to Jaiprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary saying that his personality and ideals will remain a source of inspiration for every generation. The Prime Minister also shared a video of Jaiprakash Narayan showcasing his life and contribution to the country.

“My respectful tribute to Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan. He dedicated his life for positive change in the country and society. His personality and ideals will remain a source of inspiration for every generation,” PM Modi posted on X.

Janata Dal (United) also paid tribute to Jayprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary . “Tributes to Loknayak Jayprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary ,” the party posted on X.

Narayan is remembered for leading a rainbow coalition of Opposition parties in the mid-1970s against then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, calling for ‘Sampoorna Kranti’ (total revolution) in the aftermath of the Emergency imposed by the Congress. The JP movement led to the formation of the first non-Congress government in the country in 1977.

Jayprakash Narayan was born on October 11, 1902. He died on October 8, 1979. In 1999, Narayan was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in recognition of his social service. 







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 11, 2024
0 58 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

AGR Knowledge Services Acquires Germin8’s Services Business to Expand Global Insights Capabilities Armed with AI and Analytical Intelligence

October 11, 2024

Special Navratri Offers on Online Booking of Electric Scooters with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan

October 11, 2024

Arjun Kapoor’s Fierce Villain Avatar in ‘Singham Again’, Trailer Leaves Fans Loving the New Look and Intrigued to See More

October 11, 2024

How Narendra Narukulla is Revolutionizing Data Science

October 11, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow