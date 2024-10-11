PM Modi pays tribute to Jaiprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary

Home

Narayan is remembered for leading a rainbow coalition of Opposition parties in the mid-1970s against then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, calling for 'Sampoorna Kranti' (total revolution) in the aftermath of the Emergency imposed by the Congress.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary saying that his personality and ideals will remain a source of inspiration for every generation. The Prime Minister also shared a video of Jaiprakash Narayan showcasing his life and contribution to the country.

“My respectful tribute to Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan. He dedicated his life for positive change in the country and society. His personality and ideals will remain a source of inspiration for every generation,” PM Modi posted on X.

लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण को उनकी जयंती पर मेरी आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने देश और समाज में सकारात्मक परिवर्तन के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। उनका व्यक्तित्व और आदर्श हर पीढ़ी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/6VkTpfwpLs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2024

Janata Dal (United) also paid tribute to Jayprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary . “Tributes to Loknayak Jayprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary ,” the party posted on X.

Narayan is remembered for leading a rainbow coalition of Opposition parties in the mid-1970s against then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, calling for ‘Sampoorna Kranti’ (total revolution) in the aftermath of the Emergency imposed by the Congress. The JP movement led to the formation of the first non-Congress government in the country in 1977.

Jayprakash Narayan was born on October 11, 1902. He died on October 8, 1979. In 1999, Narayan was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in recognition of his social service.











