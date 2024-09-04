PM Modi Plays The ‘Dhol’, Doesn’t Miss A Beat As Indian Diaspora Welcomes Him To Singapore

Home

A cultural performance was organised by members of the Indian community to welcome PM Modi to Singapore and the prime minister reciprocated the warm gesture by joining in on the festivities and even played the Dhol like an expert.

Image: Screengrab/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi played the ‘Dhol (drum)’ as he joined in on a cultural performance organised by the Indian community upon his arrival in Singapore on Wednesday. PM Modi, who arrived in Singapore for a two-day visit, received a rousing welcome from members of the Indian diaspora at the airport upon his arrival.

A cultural performance was organised by members of the Indian community in PM Modi’s honour, and the prime minister reciprocated the warm gesture by joining in on the festivities and even played the Dhol like an expert as his welcomers cheered with joy.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

When Maharashtra’s enthu, culture & festive vibes are felt in Singapore too, Hon PM Narendra Modi ji joins it, plays the Dhol perfectly, without missing a single beat !@narendramodi#NarendraModi #Singapore #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/z96MMH7dOq — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 4, 2024

PM Modi landed at the Singapore airport on Wednesday afternoon where he was welcomed by a large number of members of the Indian diaspora. The Prime Minister responded to the warm welcome by merrily greeting the members of the Indian community and was also seen giving autographs as a festive atmosphere pervaded among the Indian diaspora upon his arrival.

Thank you Singapore! The welcome was truly vibrant. pic.twitter.com/pd0My1x17l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2024

‘Dream come true’

Terming it as a “dream come true” moment, the Indian diaspora expressed excitement on Prime Minister’s arrival with some saying they woke 5 am in the morning to catch a glimpse of PM Modi.

“We woke up today at 5 am with full excitement and made this banner for PM Modi. Because of him, India’s image has improved drastically,” Ankit, a student at National University of Singapore, told news agency ANI.

“I was waiting for this moment for last 10 years. Finally, I was able to meet him from so close, it was a dream come true moment for me,” said another student.

Modi’s 5th Singapore visit

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Singapore aimed at boosting India-Singapore friendship, deepening ‘strategic partnership’ and attracting investment from the Southeast Asian country.

“Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties,” Modi posted on X soon after his arrival for his fifth official trip to Singapore.

During his visit at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, the prime minister will connect with three generations of Singapore’s leadership, officials in New Delhi said.

Modi flew to Singapore after wrapping his visit to Brunei, the first bilateral visit there by an Indian prime minister.

“PM @narendramodi lands in the Lion city, Singapore today. Warmly received by Minister of Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam of Singapore. An action packed agenda lies ahead,” Ministry of External Affair said in a post on X.

Singapore Prez to welcome PM Modi

The prime minister will receive an official welcome at the Parliament House on Thursday and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

This visit comes days after Wong took over and Modi began his third term as prime minister.

Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, Modi had posted on X: “I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development.”

