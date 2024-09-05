Home

PM Modi, Prez Tharman Push For India-Singapore Collab In Technology, Skill Development, Other Key Sectors – Top Updates

An official statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Modi held extensive talks with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and their “discussions centered on advancing India-Singapore cooperation across various sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, in Singapore, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (PTI PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam Thursday discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation between India and Singapore in key sectors like skill development, sustainability, technology, innovation and connectivity. Modi, who was on a two-day visit to the city-state, called on President Tharman on Thursday and the two leaders discussed avenues to broaden bilateral ties, officials said.

“Had a very good meeting with Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the President of Singapore. Our talks focused on the full range of bilateral ties between our nations. We discussed the key focus sectors like skill development, sustainability, technology, innovation and connectivity,” PM Modi said in a post on X after holding talks with the Singapore President.

An official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Modi held extensive talks with the Singapore President and their “discussions centered on advancing India-Singapore cooperation across various sectors, such as advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.”

Tharman to visit India next year

Prime Minister Modi appreciated President Tharman’s passionate support for the India-Singapore partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“The two leaders discussed bilateral and global issues of mutual interest. They noted the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries, which is based on trust, mutual respect and complementarity,” the MEA statement said.

The two leaders noted that the elevation of the ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will chart a robust way forward for joint collaboration, it said, adding that Modi and Tharman also shared thoughts on how India and Singapore can expand their cooperation to new areas such as advanced manufacturing and in emerging technologies.

Modi conveyed that he looks forward to welcoming Tharman to India next year.

“PM @narendramodi held fruitful talks with President @Tharman_S in Singapore today. PM thanked President @Tharman_S for his passionate support for the partnership. Discussions focused on avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held talks with his counterpart Lawrence Wong during which they agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a “comprehensive strategic partnership’”

He also met former Singapore premier Lee Hsien Loong and discussed areas such as green energy and FinTech where the two countries can work together.

Modi in Singapore

PM Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday to a rousing welcome from members of the Indian diaspora at the airport upon his arrival. The Indian community welcomed the prime minister with a cultural performance who reciprocated the warm gesture by joining in on the festivities and even played the ‘Dhol (drum)’ like an expert as his welcomers cheered with joy.

This is Modi’s fifth official visit to Southeast Asian country which is led by Tharman Shanmugaratnam, an Indian-origin economist, who is the ninth president of the predominantly Chinese and economically prosperous city-state.

