PM Modi Reacts after 7.8 quake kills 300

Earthquake In Turkey: PM Modi expressed anguish at the loss of lives due to earthquake in Turkey, Syria. PM Modi said India stands in solidarity with people of Turkey. He also said India is ready to offer all possible assistance. Earlier, a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria. As many as 360 people were killed and several buildings collapsed. Watch video
