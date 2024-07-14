Home

‘Deeply Concerned’: PM Modi Reacts To Attack on Donald Trump At Pennsylvania Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ‘strongly condemned’ the attack on Donald Trump at Pennsylvania rally and said that there is ‘no place for violence in politics’

New Delhi: The shooting incident at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday has sparked strong condemnation from several prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and former presidents, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘strongly condemned’ the incident, and said that there is ‘no place for violence in politics’

Prime Minister Modi has expressed deep concern over the attack on his friend, former President Donald Trump. He emphasized that violence has no place in politics and democracies, and wished Trump a speedy recovery. Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote,” Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people.”

Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2024

The Prime Minister also condoled the loss of life during the Pennsylvania rally. The attack on the former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during his election rally in Pennsylvania has become a major topic of discussion.

The gunfire incident, which comes months before the 2024 US presidential elections, disrupted Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, as reported by CBS News. Trump was immediately escorted off stage by US Secret Service agents and taken away in a motorcade. In the videos that went viral on social media platforms, Trump could be seen bleeding from his ear.

Recounting his experience of being shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania, Former US President Donald Trump revealed that the bullet had “pierced” the upper part of his right ear. Trump noted that he immediately sensed something was wrong.

He also thanked the US Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Pennsylvania’s Butler. He also offered condolences to the family of a person who was killed at the rally and the person who was injured.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, “I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday condemned the life-threatening attack on Donald Trump and said ‘he was shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump.’











