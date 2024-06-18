Home

PM Kisan Scheme: PM Modi Releases 17th Installment Worth Rs 20,000 Crore; Details Here

PM Narendra Modi made the announcement at the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. It was Modi’s first visit to his Lok Sabha constituency after assuming office as prime minister for the third consecutive term.

PM Modi released the 17th installment of PM Kisan scheme in Varanasi on Tuesday. (PTI photo)

PM Kisan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday released the 17th installment of the PM Kisan scheme worth Rs 20,000 crores which is intended to benefit around 9.26 crore beneficiaries. Modi made the announcement at the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. It was Modi’s first visit to his Lok Sabha constituency after assuming office as prime minister for the third consecutive term.

After being sworn-in as prime minister, Modi signed his first file authorising the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The 17th installment of the income support scheme, which amounts to over Rs 20,000 crore, was released to over 9.26 crore farmers under the scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Notably, over 11 crore eligible farmer families have received of more than Rs. 3.04 lakh crore under the PM Kisan scheme.

Earlier today, Modi made his first visit to Varanasi– his Lok Sabha constituency– after he was sworn-in as the Prime Minister for the third straight time earlier this month.

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak among others at the event.

During the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan event, the Prime Minister also granted certificates to more than 30,000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) as Krishi Sakhis.

“PM Modi has arrived in Kashi. This is the first time after 62 years of independence that a politician of the country has taken oath as the Prime Minister after winning the election for the third time. PM Modi has given India a new identity in the world through his work, under his leadership, we are seeing a new India, under his leadership Uttar Pradesh is moving ahead and working as the leading economy of the country…,” CM Adityanath said in his address at the event.

Speaking at the event, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Today, PM Modi will transfer Rs 20,000 crore to the bank accounts of about 9.25 crore farmers with a single click. So far, about Rs 3.24 lakh crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers…”

PM Kisan scheme

The PM Kisan scheme was launched in 2019, to supplement the financial needs of all land-holding farmers subject to certain exclusion criteria of higher income status. The financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments, every four months, is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers’ families across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Till now over Rs 3.04 lakh crores has been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmers across the nation and with this release, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme will cross well over Rs 3.24 lakh crores.

