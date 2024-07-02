NationalPolitics

PM Modi Responds To Motion of Thanks on President Address In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister’s office earlier took to X and wrote, “At around 4 PM this evening, Prime Minister @narendramodi will reply to the Motion of Thanks, on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha.”

Earlier, in the day, National Democratic Alliance leaders felicitated PM Modi on his historic third term at the parliamentary party meeting of BJP alliance government on Tuesday. The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju addressed the reporters after the NDA parliamentary meeting and said that the PM would reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address at around 4 pm.

