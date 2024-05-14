Home

PM Modi ‘Shubh Muhurat’ For Filing Nomination From Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat, Check Time And Significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be filing nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today, in the ‘Abhijit Muhurat’. Check the time of nomination filing and significance of the ‘Shubh Muhurat’…

New Delhi: The seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway, out of which, four phases have been completed and the fifth phase will take place on May 20, 2024. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5, voting will also take place in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, from where, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting. PM Modi is all set to file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh today, on May 14. The BJP leader has also held a roadshow ahead of the nomination and today, he will first be visiting the Dashwamedh Ghat to offer prayers and later, will reach the collectorate for nomination filing. According to latest reports, the Prime Minister will be filing his nomination in a specific ‘Shubh Muhurat’ which is called the ‘Abhijit Muhurat’, Know the time according to this muhurat and also its significance…

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be filing his nomination from the Varanasi Seat in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, in a ‘shubh muhurat’ known as ‘Abhijit Muhurat’. According to latest media reports, PM Modi is expected to file for nomination at around 11:40 AM. This time is special because today is the day of ‘Ganga Saptami’. To be more specific, the filing of PM Modi’s nomination papers coincides with Ganga Saptami under the auspicious Pushya Nakshatra.

What Is ‘Abhijit Muhurat’?

The ‘muhurat’ in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be filing his nomination is known as ‘Abhijit Muhurat’. As the name suggests, doing any work in this muhurat leads to victory and each day, this muhurat falls around midday. It is the eighth out of the fifteen muhurats in a day and lasts for approximately 48 minutes. The usual time of Abhijit Muhurat is usually between 11:40 AM and 12:20 PM.

PM Modi Lok Sabha Nomination: Schedule

Take a look at the complete schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Varanasi to file his nomination from the Uttar Pradesh city, for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

8:30 AM – Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the Dashwamedh Ghat to offer his prayers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the Dashwamedh Ghat to offer his prayers. 9:00 AM – PM Modi will be present for the Ganga Pujan at this time.

PM Modi will be present for the Ganga Pujan at this time. 10:00 AM – Before filing his nomination, PM Modi will be visiting the Baba Kaal Bhairav for a special pooja.

Before filing his nomination, PM Modi will be visiting the Baba Kaal Bhairav for a special pooja. 11:30 AM – The Prime Minister is expected to reach the Collectorate for nomination at this time.

The Prime Minister is expected to reach the Collectorate for nomination at this time. 12:30 PM – PM Modi will reach the Rudraksh Convention Centre after filing his nomination and is expected to meet with and address 1500 people.

PM Modi will reach the Rudraksh Convention Centre after filing his nomination and is expected to meet with and address 1500 people. 2:00 PM – Almost an hour and a half later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave Varanasi to go to Jharkhand.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 will take place on May 20, 2024 and during this phase, there will be voting in Varanasi as well. PM Modi is confident of winning from the Varanasi seat in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024, as that seat is his strong point.







