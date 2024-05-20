Home

News

PM Modi Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Ramakrishna Mission Row, Says ‘TMC Attacking Monk To…’

PM Modi slammed Banerjee’s recent remark against Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha monks, asserting that these socio-religious organisations are being threatened to “appease” TMC’s vote bank.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks against the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

PM Modi, who was addressing a massive election rally in West Bengal’s Jhargram, PM Modi accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime in the state of ‘letting loose a reign of terror on monks just to appease vote bank politics.’ “TMC goons dare to attack the ashram of Ramakrishna Mission,” the prime minister said.

“It is shameful that the TMC has taken up the onus of hurting the religious faith of Hindus in Bengal. The CM is threatening the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Ashram monks. On Sunday night, the Ramakrishna Mission ashram in Jalpaiguri was attacked. People of Bengal will not tolerate this,” PM Modi further added.

PM Modi slammed Banerjee’s recent remark against Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha monks, asserting that these socio-religious organisations are being threatened to “appease” TMC’s vote bank.

“ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are known for service and morality, but today the Chief Minister of Bengal is openly threatening them. This is being done to appease the vote bank. As the CM herself is threatening the monks, TMC goons dare to attack Ramkrishna Mission,” he said.

Not Ramakrishna Mission or Bharat Sevashram, Mamata Says She Criticised Monks Who Indulged in Politics

Praising the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha for their philanthropic work, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was not against any institution but criticised one or two persons for indulging in political activities despite being monks.

Banerjee had on Saturday alleged that some monks of the two monastic orders were working “under instructions of the BJP”. The statement drew sharp criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who alleged that she was “under pressure from Muslim extremists” and was threatening these socio-religious organisations to “appease” the TMC’s vote bank.

Addressing an election rally in Bankura’s Onda, Banerjee said, “I am not against Ramakrishna Mission, why should I be against an institution or insult it?”

“I have spoken about one or two persons,” she added.

The chief minister also praised Bharat Sevashram Sangha, saying that it works for the people and that they also love her.

“I had spoken about Kartik Maharaj, he did not allow Trinamool Congress agent to sit (at a polling booth) in Rejinagar,” Banerjee said.







