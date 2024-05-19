PM Modi Slams Mamata’s Comment On Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON

Home

Please To Vote Bank: PM Modi Slams Mamata Banerjee’s Comment On Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON

PM Modi slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party over the Sandeshkhali incident, saying that to save their ‘Shahjahan’

Purulia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks against Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha and said threats are being issued against these socio-religious organisations to please their vote bank.

While addressing a public meeting in Purulia, PM Modi said, “The TMC government, which intimidated and threatened the people of Bengal during elections, has crossed all limits this time. Today, in the country and the world, ISKCON, Ram Krishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangh are known for service and morality, but today the Chief Minister of Bengal is openly threatening them, warning them from an open platform.”

“There are millions of followers associated with these missions all over the world, and their sole aim is to serve the people. The Bengal government has pointed a finger at him and is threatening in his name. So much courage! Just to please their vote bank,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s statement comes after the West Bengal CM said on Saturday, “There is a maharaj in Behrampore; I have been hearing about him for a long time. Kartik Maharaj. He says he will not allow any TMC agent in the poll booth. I do not consider him a saint because he is directly involved in politics. I used to respect Bharat Sevashram Sangha a lot. It has been on my list of respected organisations for a long time.”

PM Modi also slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party over the Sandeshkhali incident, saying that to save their ‘Shahjahan’, the TMC people are blaming the sisters of Sandeshkhali and questioning their character.

He said that the TMC that came to power by saying that it would protect Maa, Maati, and Manush is now devouring them.

“TMC came to power by saying that it would protect Maa, Maati, and Manush. Today, TMC is devouring Maa, Maati, and Manush. The women of Bengal have lost faith in TMC. The sin that has happened in Sandeshkhali has forced the sisters of Bengal to think. The TMC people do not even consider the sisters of SC/ST families as human beings. To save their Shahjahan, the TMC people are blaming the sisters of Sandeshkhali and questioning their character. The kind of language they are using for them, every daughter of Bengal will destroy TMC with her vote,” PM Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Purulia.

“TMC gives the slogan ‘Maa, Maati, Maanush’ yet does nothing to protect them. The incident of Sandeshkhali has shaken the women of Bengal. TMC has dehumanised the women of SC and ST communities to protect Shahjahan Sheikh. Leaders of TMC are pointing fingers at the women who suffered atrocities,” he added.

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district, started hitting the headlines in February this year when villagers, mostly women, came out on the streets against the ruling TMC and Shahjahan (the main accused in the incident).

Women accused Shahjahan and his aides of perpetrating atrocities on them along with gobbling up their land. Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of “land-grab and sexual assault” under coercion.







