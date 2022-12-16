PM Modi Speaks To Putin; Reiterates Call for Dialogue, Diplomacy As Russia Ups Ante In Ukraine

PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward, in his conversation with Russian President Putin.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladamir Putin called for dialogue and diplomacy amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward, in his conversation with Russian President Putin, said the PMO.

PM Modi’s statement comes after Russia launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine today destroying many critical infrastructures in the capital Kyiv. Following the attacks, Ukraine declared nationwide emergency power shutdowns.

The two leaders also reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas.

Key Takeaways From Modi-Putin Talks:

PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward, in his conversation with Russian President Putin. PM Modi briefed President Putin on India’s ongoing Presidency of G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India’s Chairship of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Both PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to remain in regular touch with each other. The two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence & security cooperation, and other key areas.

The talks between the two leaders followed their September 16 face-to-face meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. In his meeting, PM Modi said, “today’s era is not of war.”



