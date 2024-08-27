NationalPolitics

PM Modi Speaks To Russian President Vladimir Putin

PM Modi shared his “insights” from his recent visit to Ukraine with Putin.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 27 August 2024, shared his “insights” from his recent visit to Ukraine as he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and reiterated India’s firm commitment to supporting an early, abiding, and peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine.

PM Modi posted on X: “Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

Earlier on Monday, August 26, US President Joe Biden had called PM Modi to discuss various issues, including his Ukraine visit.

The two leaders had a detailed exchange of views on a number of regional and global issues.

While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for early return of peace and stability.

The two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasised restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad.







