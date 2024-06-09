Home

PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: 30 Ministers To Take Oath Today In Modi 3.0 Cabinet, Check Portfolios Different Alliances May Get – Reports

PM Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister of India at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, for the third time today. According to latest reports, a total of 30 ministers may be swore in to the Modi 3.0 Cabinet; take a look at the portfolios and ministries different alliances may get…

PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concluded on June 1, the Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 were announced on June 4 and today, i.e. on June 9 is the final step of the entire process as Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will be swore-in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time becoming only the second person in Indian history to do so after Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. Ahead of the PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony on the evening of June 9, all eyes are on the victorious ruling party as the Modi 3.0 Cabinet Announcement is awaited by all; along with PM Modi, his new Cabinet of Ministers will also take oath. Read to know who will get the key ministries and portfolios amid BJP, Chandrababu Naidu‘s TDP, Nitish Kumar‘s JDU and Chirag Paswan‘s LJP.

30 Ministers To Take Oath As Part Of Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Reports

According to a report by NDTV, ‘nearly 30 ministers’ will be taking oath at the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister, along with PM-designate Narendra Modi. This implies that the entire council of ministers whose strength is expected to be somewhere between 78 and 81, will not be sworn-in today. After PM Modi takes his oath, ministers who will be allotted the major portfolios including home, defence, finance, external affairs and civil aviation among others, will take their oath.

Who Will Get Which Ministry Or Portfolio In New Cabinet?

The media reports suggest that while there are different demands by the different political parties part of the alliance, the ‘big four’ ministries, namely, home, defence, finance and external affairs will remain with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). An NDTV report says that Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will be getting four portfolios in the Cabinet and the leaders may be Ram Mohan Naidu, Harish Balayogi and Daggumalla Prasad. Janata Dal United (JDU) of Nitish Kumar may get two berths and the leaders could be Ram Nath Thakur and Lala Singh. The calls to those selected to be part of the cabinet are expected to be made in the morning today.

Prime Minister-Designate Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony is expected to begin at 7:15 PM today, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and will be attended by major political leaders of the country and also international dignitaries including the President of Maldives. Security has been heightened, Delhi has been announced as a ‘no-flying zone’ and a traffic advisory has also been issued for the Delhiites.







