PM Modi Takes Dig At Aiyars Remark, Accuses Congress Of Spreading Fear Among People

‘They Talk About Pakistan’s Bomb, But…’: PM Modi Reacts To Aiyar’s Remark, Accuses Congress Of Fearmongering Tactics

PM Modi criticized Pakistan’s economy, highlighting that while the “country had atom bombs”, it was looking for someone to sell them but was unable to do so due to their quality.



Kandhamal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Kandhamal, Odisha, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Kandhamal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not hold back in his criticism of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for his controversial statement about Pakistan possessing atom bombs. PM Modi accused the Congress party of resorting to fear-mongering tactics to manipulate the public after Aiyar’s suggestion of engaging in dialogue with Pakistan instead of displaying military strength to avoid provoking nuclear retaliation did not sit well with him. He also mocked Pakistan’s economic situation, highlighting that despite having atom bombs, the country struggled to find buyers due to the poor quality of its offerings.

In an old but now-viral interview, Aiyar courted controversy when he said that India should engage in dialogue with Pakistan and not flex its military muscles as it may irk Islamabad into deploying nuclear weapons against New Delhi.

While addressing a public meeting in Odisha’s Kandhamal, PM Narendra Modi says, “Time and again Congress try to scare its own country. They say ‘sambhal ke chalo Pakistan ke pass atom bomb hai. Ye mare pade log, desh ke man ko bhi maar rahe hain’. They talk about Pakistan’s bomb, but the condition of Pakistan is such that they don’t know how to keep it and they are looking for a buyer to sell their bombs but no one wants to buy them as people know about the quality.”

The PM also accused the then ruling party of not taking any action after the attacks of 26/11 over fears that their vote bank will shift. “India will never forget the times when the country used to suffer frequent terrorist attacks and the Congress leaders would sit with the perpetrators of terrorism,” he said.

Taking a dig at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, PM Modi challenged him to name the districts of Odisha and their respective capitals without seeing on a paper. “…I want to challenge ‘Naveen Babu’ as he has been the CM for such long, ask ‘Naveen Babu’ to name the districts of Odisha and their respective capitals without seeing on a paper. If the CM cannot name the districts of the state, will he know your pain?…”

On Lok Sabha elections, PM Narendra Modi said, “India has made up their mind that NDA will cross 400 (in Lok Sabha). The people of Congress must note that the country has now decided that on June 4 they won’t get the seats that are needed to be the opposition, they will be limited below 50 seats.”







