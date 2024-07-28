PM Modi Talks About Assam Charaideo Moidam, Invites Tourists To India Newest World Heritage Site

Home

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Talks About Assam’s Charaideo Moidam, Invites Tourists To India’s Newest World Heritage Site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Charaideo Moidam during the 112th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat. Charaideo Moidam is a unique 700-year old mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty of Assam.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat. During the 112th episode, he discussed Charaideo Moidam, a unique 700-year-old mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam. Notably, Charaideo Moidam, a centuries-old burial ritual from the Ahom Dynasty, has been honored as a Cultural Property at the prestigious 46th World Heritage Committee gathering, held in New Delhi from July 21 to 31, 2024. This distinction makes it the 43rd Indian site to receive the honor of being designated a World Heritage site by UNESCO.

In his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi said, “Charaideo Moidam of Assam is being included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. This will be the 43rd site in India but the first site in the north east. Charaideo means ‘a shining city on the hills’. This was the first capital of the Ahom Dynasty. People of the Ahom Dynasty traditionally kept the bodies of their ancestors and their valuables in Moidam.”

Moidam is a hillok-like structure which is covered with soil on top and has one or more rooms below. This is a symbol of respect for the late kings and dignitaries of the Ahom empire, the Prime Minister mentioned.

The Prime Minister said that this way of showing respect to one’s ancestors is very unique.

“Community worship was also performed at this place. Starting from the 13th century, this empire lasted till the beginning of the 19th century. It is a big acheivement for an empire to continue for such a long period. Perhaps the principles and beliefs of the Ahom empire were so strong that it kept this dynasty alive for so long,” he said.

Recalling the statue unveiling earlier this year at Charaideo Moidam, PM Modi said, “I had the privilege of unveiling the tallest structure on March 9 this year of the great Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of courage and bravery in Assam. You too should definitely include this site in your travel plans in the future.”

The Prime Minister also lauded the participants of the International Mathematics Olympiad and also interacted with them.

“A few days ago, the Olympics have also taken place in the world of mathematics – the International Mathematics Olympiad. Youth from more than 100 countries participated in the International Mathematics Olympiad and in the overall tally, our team has been successful in reaching the top five.”

He also urged young math experts to take inspiration from them to enjoy mathematics.

Mann Ki Baat is PM Modi’s monthly radio programme, in which he talked about pressing national concerns alongside fellow Indians. Always ready to air on the last Sunday of every month since its inaugural broadcast on October 3, 2014. The main aim of Mann Ki Baat is to touch the lives of different groups within the Indian society – women, senior citizens, and the young folks.

