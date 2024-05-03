PM Modi Taunts As Rahul Gandhi Picks Rae Bareli Over Amethi For Lok Sabha Polls

Home

In a public rally in West Bengal, PM Modi took a swipe at the Congress party for nominating Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Paschim Bardhaman district. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: In a public rally in West Bengal, PM Modi took a swipe at the Congress party for nominating Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli, a seat traditionally held by Sonia Gandhi, instead of Amethi, which he lost to Smriti Irani in 2019. Modi accused the Congress of avoiding a tough fight, stating that he had predicted their ‘biggest leader’ would not contest elections. Referring to Sonia Gandhi’s move to Rajasthan and subsequent Rajya Sabha nomination, Modi criticized the party’s leadership choices.

On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Raebareli, PM Modi says, “I had already said in the Parliament that their (Congress) biggest leader will not dare to fight elections and she will run away. She ran away to Rajasthan and came to the Rajya Sabha… I had already said that the Shehzada was going to lose in Wayanad. I had said that as soon as the polling was completed in Wayanad, he would start looking for another seat… He is so scared of Amethi that he is running towards Raebareli. They ask everyone ‘Daro Mat’. Today, I also ask them, ‘Daro Mat, Bhago Mat’…”

#WATCH | Bardhaman-Durgapur, West Bengal: On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Raebareli, PM Modi says, “I had already said in the Parliament that their (Congress) biggest leader will not dare to fight elections and she will run away. She ran away to Rajasthan and came… pic.twitter.com/xKNnGtpq6q — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024







