PM Modi to address rally in J-K’s Doda today, First Prime Minister to visit in 50 years

The election rally will be held at the stadium in Doda town amidst tight security.

PM Modi to address rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district today (Photo Credit- ANI)

New Delhi: Amidst tight security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district to address a public rally for the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday. This comes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory. PM Modi’s visit to Doda will be marked as the first visit by a prime minister in the last 50 years, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Earlier on Friday, Singh visited the venue to inspect the preparations for the public meeting to be held on September 14.

The election rally will be held at the stadium in Doda town. Multi-security has been deployed across Doda and Kishtwar districts to ensure the smooth conduct of the election rally. While speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, “There is a lot of excitement among the public as PM Modi has given priority to remote areas…In the past 10 years, a lot of development has taken place in Doda. No Prime Minister has visited Doda in the past 50 years. But after the visit of PM Modi, a message will go that PM Modi has worked a lot, bringing remote areas on par with developed areas.”

These forthcoming elections will play an important role as it will be the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. This time, the party is contesting from all 43 assembly seats in the Jammu division. According to the Election Commission of India, there are 8.806 lakh eligible voters in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir is set to hold elections after a long decade gap, as the last assembly election was held in 2014. Jammu and Kashmir comprises 90 Assembly constituencies, including 7 reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 9 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 schedule

The Jammu and Kashmir elections will be held in three phases:

Phase 1 schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 20-08-2024

Last Date of Nominations : 27-08-2024

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 28-08-2024

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 30-08-2024

Date of Poll : 18-09-2024

Date of Counting : 08-10-2024

Date before which election shall be completed :10-10-2024

Phase 2 schedule (All 26 ACs)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 29-08-2024

Last Date of Nominations : 05-09-2024

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 06-09-2024

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 09-09-2024

Date of Poll : 25-09-2024

Date of Counting : 08-10-2024

Date before which election shall be completed :10-10-2024

Phase 3 schedule (All 40 ACs)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 05-09-2024

Last Date of Nominations : 12-09-2024

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 13-09-2024

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 17-09-2024

Date of Poll : 01-10-2024

Date of Counting : 08-10-2024

Date before which election shall be completed :10-10-2024

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2014

In the previous Assembly elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25 seats, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15 seats, and the Congress obtained 12 seats. However, the coalition government formed by the PDP and BJP collapsed in June 2018 when the BJP withdrew its support from then-Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.











