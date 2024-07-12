PM Modi To Grace Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchants Wedding At Jio Centre, Gandhi Family Might Skip: Report

Home

News

PM Modi To Grace Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding At Jio Centre, Gandhi Family Might Skip: Report

Though it is not confirmed how long the Prime Minister will stay, reports said that Modi is likely to make a fleeting appearance.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

PM Modi To Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding At Jio Centre, Gandhi Family To Skip: Report



PM Narendra Modi to Attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Grand Wedding in Mumbai. Reports suggest that PM Modi will grace the ceremony, while the Gandhi family might skip it. As per the Free Press Journal, his presence is anticipated to bless the couple, making him a key figure at the event. Though it is not confirmed how long the Prime Minister will stay, reports said that Modi is likely to make a fleeting appearance. Anant Ambani will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, at a ceremony which will take place at Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

For the unversed, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has already arrived in Mumbai earlier today to attend Anant and Radhika’s wedding. While leaving for Mumbai, the politician told PTI at Kolkata airport, “I might not have gone (to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding) but all of the family members from Nita ji to Mukesh ji everyone is requesting me to attend the wedding again and again, that is why I am going.” Banerjee also added she will also be meeting NCP president Sharad and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray.

Will Gandhi Family Give The Anant Radhika Merchant’s Wedding A Miss?

According to a report in ABP, Mukesh Ambani made a personal visit to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath on July 4, 2024, to invite her and Rahul Gandhi to his upcoming wedding. However, it was anticipated that Rahul Gandhi would not attend the event due to his past criticisms of the Ambani family during his recent election campaign. Surprisingly, Sonia Gandhi’s family has maintained a close relationship with the Ambanis since the era of Dhirubhai Ambani.

It is reported that Sonia Gandhi is likely to convey her blessings to the couple post their wedding ceremony. Notably, no other members of the Gandhi family are expected to participate or make any statements regarding the Ambani wedding.

On the guest list are prominent political figures including Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, the Thackeray family, and Devendra Fadnavis, all of whom have received personal invitations from the Ambani family.











