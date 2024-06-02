Home

PM Modi to Hold 7 Marathon Meetings Today on Heatwave Crisis, 100-Day Agenda; Check Details

According to the Government of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a total of seven meetings today ranging from the destruction caused due to Cyclone Remal, to heatwave crisis in the country and the 100-day program agenda among other things.

PM Modi Meetings Today

PM Modi Meetings Today: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which started on April 19 and were to be conducted across seven phases, have been completed successfully on June 1, 2024 and just after the conclusion of the last phase of voting, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls were announced. The Exit Poll Predictions are hinting at a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and how the BJP-led NDA may achieve its goal of ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’. A day after predictions of a landslide victory for the current ruling party, the Government of India sources have revealed how PM Modi will be holding marathon meetings today, on June 2, 2024 on a wide range of topics. Know details here…

PM Modi Conducts 7 Meetings Today

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conducting a total of seven meetings today, on June 2, 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results on June 4, 2024. PM Modi, who was in Kanyakumari for a two-day meditation break, will hold meetings on various issues including the destruction caused by Cyclone Remal, World Environment Day celebration and heatwave crisis among other things.

PM Modi’s Meetings On Heatwave, Cyclone Remal And These Issues

According to the Government of India, the first meeting will be held to review post cyclone situation especially in the states of northeast as the cyclonic storm which affected West Bengal and the North-Eastern states has caused a lot of destruction and has also claimed many lives. The second meeting will be held to review the heatwave situation in the country as high temperatures break records in most parts of India, especially North India including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Another meeting that will be held today will review the preparations to celebrate World Environment Day at a large scale; the fourth meeting will be a long brain-storming session to review the agenda for 100 day program.

‘India Has Voted!’ PM Modi Thanks The Nation Post Exit Poll Predictions

In another news, after the exit poll predictions were out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted with multiple tweets. Thanking the nation for keeping the democratic spirit afloat by voting, PM Modi said, “India has voted! A heartfelt thank you to all those who exercised their franchise. Their active participation is the cornerstone of our democracy. Their commitment and dedication ensures that the democratic spirit thrives in our nation. I would also like to specially appreciate India’s Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. Their strong presence at the polls is a very encouraging sign.”

He further said that he is confident that NDA government will be reelected because the people have ‘seen their track record’. In PM Modi’s words, “I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to reelect the NDA government. They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalized and downtrodden. At the same time, they have seen how the reforms in India have propelled India to being the fifth-largest global economy. Every scheme of ours has reached the intended beneficiaries without any bias or leakage.”

‘Regressive Politics Of INDI Alliance Rejected By People’, PM Modi After Exit Polls

PM Modi thanked the Election Commission and the security forces for their constant efforts and also criticised the INDIA Bloc for failing to ‘strike a chord with the voters’ after the exit poll predictions. His tweet regarding the INDIA Bloc read, “The opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike a chord with the voters. They are casteist, communal and corrupt. This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation. Through the campaign, they only enhanced their expertise on one thing- Modi bashing. Such regressive politics has been rejected by the people.”

The Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 will be announced on June 4 by the Election Commission of India and the counting of votes will start on the same day, at 8:00 AM. The exit polls are predicting a landslide victory and therefore a third term for the PM Modi government.

