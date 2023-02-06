Home

Breaking News Live: PM Modi To Inaugurate India Energy Week in Bengaluru Today

Breaking News Live Update: February 6

Breaking News Live Updates, February 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru today. According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the event will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents. It will be attended by more than 30 ministers from across the world. Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India’s energy future.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil and gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.

