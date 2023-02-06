PM Modi To Inaugurate India Energy Week in Bengaluru Today

live
Breaking News Live Updates, February 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru today. According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the event will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents. It will be attended by more than 30 ministers from across the world. Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India’s energy future.
During the programme, the Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil and gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.
7:53 AM IST
CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, demanding a discussion on Adani group of companies crisis and “huge public money belonging to the common people of India at serious risk of being wiped out in the unfolding crisis.”
7:15 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 occurred 23 km East of Nurdagi, Turkey: USGS Earthquakes
6:32 AM IST
Eight dead in weekend avalanches in Austria, despite pleas for caution on ski slopes, reports AFP News Agency citing Police
6:31 AM IST
J&K | A team of scientists from the Geological Survey of India visited Nai Basti, Thatri Doda district to analyse the Joshimath-like situation there where some houses have developed cracks
Published Date: February 6, 2023 6:28 AM IST
Updated Date: February 6, 2023 6:30 AM IST
