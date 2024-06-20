Home

Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects in J-K Today

Breaking News LIVE June 20, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 84 major developmental projects worth more than Rs 1500 crore in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. According to a PMO release, the inaugurations will include projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and infrastructure in higher education etc. Two children were killed after a fire erupted due to a laptop explosion at a home in the Sharifpura area of Pakistan’s Faisalabad on Wednesday, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. According to rescue officials, the fire broke out when a laptop that was plugged in for charging exploded. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on national and international events.





