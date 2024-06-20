NationalPolitics

PM Modi to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects in J-K Today

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 20, 2024
0 102 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects in J-K Today

live

Breaking News Today: Stay informed with the latest developments happening around the globe. Read below today’s top stories making headlines.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects in J-K Today

Breaking News LIVE June 20, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 84 major developmental projects worth more than Rs 1500 crore in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. According to a PMO release, the inaugurations will include projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and infrastructure in higher education etc. Two children were killed after a fire erupted due to a laptop explosion at a home in the Sharifpura area of Pakistan’s Faisalabad on Wednesday, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. According to rescue officials, the fire broke out when a laptop that was plugged in for charging exploded. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on national and international events.


Topics




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 20, 2024
0 102 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Henkel Opens Second Application Center in North Vietnam

June 19, 2024

2nd NIGF 2024 by CMAI Concludes with Overwhelming Success, Signalling a Promising Festive Season for the Garment Industry

June 19, 2024

India.com Ranks Highly In Prestigious Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2024 Survey In Online News Category

June 19, 2024

PM Modi After Inaugurating Nalanda University Campus

June 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow