PM Modi To Inaugurate Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A And 7 On January 19 | All You Need To Know

PM Modi will inaugurate the newly built Mumbai Metro Line 2A and line 7 which runs from Gundavalli metro on 19 January, Thursday.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 ticket prices | Image Courtesy: Devendra Fadnavis @Dev_Fadnavis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly built Mumbai Metro Line 2A and line 7 which runs from Gundavalli metro on 19 January, Thursday. According to news agency ANI, the Metro lines have been constructed at the cost of Rs 12,600 crores.

“The 18.6 km long Metro line 2A connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) and the 16.5 km long metro line 7 connects Andheri East and Dahisar E (red line).” reported ANI. The line 2A will operate from Dahisar to DN Nagar in Andheri West and Line 7 will run from Dahisar East to Gundavali, Andheri East.

Here are some of the interesting facts

The Metro service, comprising six coaches, will run at a gap of eight minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours

The lines are expected to carry 3-4 lakh passengers daily

The metro lines are likely to cut down on vehicular traffic by 25 per cent, besides reducing the crowd in Mumbai suburban local train services.

According to an Indian Express report also stated that the first paid service will start from 6am from Andheri West on the line 2A

The last metro will leave the station at 9.24 pm.

On-Line 7, the first metro train will leave from Gundavali station at 5.55 am and the last one will leave station at 9.24 pm.

Here’s the list of prices (Rates as per distance)

For 0-3 km- Rs 10 For 3-12 km- Rs 20 For 12-18 km- Rs 30 For 18-24 km- Rs 40 For 24-30 km- Rs 50

List of stations on Line 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro

Mumbai Metro Line 2A is more than 18 km long and has 17 stations.

List of stations on Line 2A- Andheri (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West).

This line will intersect metro Line 7 at Dahisar East and Line 6 at Oshiwara.

Mumbai Metro Line 7 is 16.5 km long and has 13 stations.

List of stations on Line 7- Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan, and Ovaripada.



