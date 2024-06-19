Home

PM Modi To Visit Kashmir For Two Days Starting June 20, Srinagar Declared ‘Temporary Red Zone’

PM Modi is all set to visit Srinagar for two days, starting on June 20 and ahead of his visit, Srinagar has been declared as a ‘Temporary Red Zone’ for drone and quadcopter operations.

PM Modi Srinagar Visit (Representative Image)

PM Modi Srinagar Visit For International Yoga Day: A couple of weeks after taking oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister’s first visit to the state after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is expected to be two days long and is with respect to his participation in the event related to the International Day of Yoga, that falls on June 21, 2024. On account of PM Modi’s visit, the city has been declared as a ‘Temporary Red Zone’ for drone and quadcopters operations.

PM Modi To Visit Srinagar For Two Days

As mentioned earlier, starting June 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, to participate in the yoga event in connection with International Day of Yoga. Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that this year the main Yoga event will be held in Srinagar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in it. “This year the main celebration is happening at Srinagar. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) will participate. In addition to this, the Jammu and Kashmir government is side by organising ( Yoga events) at all district headquarters at the same time,” Kotecha said.

Srinagar Declared As ‘Temporary Red Zone’ Ahead Of PM Modi Visit

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Srinagar Police has issued orders declaring the city a ‘Temporary Red Zone’ for the operation of drones and quadcopters. In the order dated June 18, Srinagar police stated, “Srinagar city has been declared a “Temporary Red Zone” for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per the provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021, with immediate effect. “The statement said that all unauthorised drone operations in the Red Zone are liable to be penalised as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021.As responsible citizens, your cooperation is solicited in this regard, it added.

Main Event For International Day Of Yoga In Srinagar

As said before, the main event for the International Day of Yoga is scheduled to take place in Srinagar. “The theme of this year is Yoga for Self and Society. The message is that we should do Yoga…And we should motivate the community…We shall make Yoga implemented at every aspect of our life,” Kotecha told ANI. Kotecha added: “The special thing is this year all the offices of the government of India is celebrating (Yoga). All state governments are celebrating. Everywhere it is being celebrated”.

