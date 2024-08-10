Home

PM Modi To Visit Landslide-Hit Wayanad Today – Check Full Schedule

PM Modi will reach Kannur at around 11 AM on Saturday and then undertake an aerial survey of the landslides-affected areas in Wayanad. Check out his full schedule here.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit landslide-hit Wayanad district today. (File/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the landslide-hit Wayanad district in Kerala today to review the relief and rehabilitation efforts in the region. Modi will also interact with survivors of the calamity, which struck on July 30 last month leaving over 400 people dead and hundreds injured.

On Friday, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said it was a “good decision” by Modi and expressed confidence that the prime minister will declared the Wayanad landslides a national disaster once he witnesses the aftermath of the devastation firsthand.

“Thank you, Modi ji, for visiting Wayanad to personally take stock of the terrible tragedy. This is a good decision,” the former Wayanad MP said in a post on X.

“I am confident that once the Prime Minister sees the extent of the devastation firsthand, he will declare it a national disaster,” he wrote.

PM Modi in Wayanad: Full schedule

PM Modi will reach Kannur at around 11 AM on Saturday and then undertake an aerial survey of the landslides-affected areas in Wayanad.

At around 12:15 PM, the prime minister is scheduled to visit on-ground areas affected by the landslides where teams involved in the rescue operations will brief him about the evacuation efforts.

After this, PM Modi will visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the Wayanad landslides and listen to their grievances.

Later in the day, the prime minister will then chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts, officials said.

Wayanad landslides

A series of devastating landslides struck the Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas of Wayanad district on July 30, devastating the region and leaving over 400 people dead.

As per officials, the death toll is expected to mount as 150 people are still reported missing.

Earlier this week, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that PM Modi will visit the landslide-hit Wayanad district and review relief efforts in the region. Addressing a presser, Vijayan had expressed hope that the Wayanad landslides would be declared a national disaster following Modi’s visit.

