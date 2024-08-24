NationalPolitics

PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra And Rajasthan On 25 August

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Rajasthan High Court Museum.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Jodhpur in Rajasthan on 25 August. At around 11:15 AM, Prime Minister will participate in the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan. At around 4:30 PM, Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest at the concluding ceremony of Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur.

PM In Maharashtra

Prime Minister will visit Jalgaon to participate in Lakhpati Didi Sammelan. He will give certificates and felicitate 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis, who recently became Lakhpati during the third term of NDA Government. Prime Minister will also interact with Lakhpati Didis from across the country.

Prime Minister will release a Revolving Fund of Rs 2,500 crore which will benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHG). He will also disburse bank loan of Rs 5,000 crore which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs.

Since the inception of Lakhpati Didi Yoajna, one crore women have already been made Lakhpati Didis. The government has set a target to make 3 crore Lakhpati Didis.

PM In Rajasthan

Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest at the concluding ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court, to be held at the High Court Campus, Jodhpur. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Rajasthan High Court Museum.





