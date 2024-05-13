Home

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 4 LIVE: PM Modi Urges All to Vote in Large Numbers as Polling Begins For 96 Seats Across 10 States

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 4: The constituencies that are going to polls include 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 17 constituencies in Telangana, along with 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Bihar and Jharkhand, 4 in Odisha, and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged everyone to vote in large numbers as polling for Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 constituencies across 10 States/UTs started at 7 AM amid tight security and will continue till 6 PM. According to the Election Commission, a total of 4,264 nominations were submitted for the 96 parliamentary constituencies, leaving in 1,717 final candidates in fray. This time, Telangana witnessed the highest number of nominations at 1,488, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,103 nominations across 25 constituencies.

