PM Modi Urges Supporters To Remove ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ From Social Media Handles; Here’s Why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested everyone to remove “Modi Ka Parivar” from their social media handles. (File Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday urged his supporters and members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to remove ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ (Modi’s family) from their social media usernames, asserting that the message has been conveyed effectively throughout the Lok Sabha election campaign and the BJP-led NDA has been given a majority by the people of India for a third consecutive time.

Taking to his official X handle, Modi thanked people for their unwavering support and requested them to remove ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ from their social media handles.

“Through the election campaign, people across India added ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Message effectively conveyed

He said ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ effectively conveyed the message that all of us are one family but now they may remove if from their handles, asserting that the display name may change but “our bond as one Parivar remains strong”.

“With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India’s progress remains strong and unbroken,” Modi added.

‘Modi Ka Parivar’

BJP leaders, workers along with millions of supporters of Narendra Modi had attached ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to their social media handles following remarks made by the INDIA bloc leader Lalu Prasad Yadav during an election rally in March this year.

“What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own? He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard upon the demise of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died,” Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief had remarked at a poll rally in Patna.

Responding to the former Bihar Chief Minister’s stinging barb, Modi had asserted that 140 crore Indians are “my family” and slammed the “dynasty parties”, saying that they may have different faces, but “jhoot and loot” was their common character.

“My life is an open book, 140 crore people of the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are Modi’s family. Every poor person in the country is my family.Those who have no one belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them,” the Prime Minister had said.

Later, akin to the “Main bhi chowkidar” campaign ahead of the 2019 polls, BJP leaders added ‘Modi ka Parivar’ to their social media usernames as a response to Lalu’s “Modi has no family” jibe..











