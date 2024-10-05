Home

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi urges voters to ‘set new record of voting’

Voting for all the 90-assembly constituencies in Haryana began at 7am today. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting.

PM Modi urges voters to ‘set new record of voting’ as Haryana Assembly Elections begins Today (Photo Credit- ANI)

New Delhi: As the elections began for the 90-Assembly constituencies in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise and “set a new record of voting”. In a post on X, PM Modi encouraged first-time voters to take part in the electoral process.

“Voting is taking place today for the Haryana Assembly elections. I appeal to all voters to be a part of this holy festival of democracy and set a new record of voting. On this occasion, my special best wishes to all the young friends of the state who are going to vote for the first time,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a post on X.

आज हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस पावन उत्सव का हिस्सा बनें और मतदान का एक नया रिकॉर्ड कायम करें। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट डालने जा रहे राज्य के सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी विशेष शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and urged the people of the state to press the button of Lotus.

“I, your Nayab Singh, would like to appeal to you to press the lotus button on October 5 and make BJP victorious with a huge margin. Your one valuable vote will help keep Haryana’s development going non-stop and give it further momentum,” Saini wrote in a post on X.

हरियाणा परिवार के मेरे सभी देवतुल्य परिवारजनों को राम-राम🙏🏻 मैं आपका नायब सिंह आपसे अपील करना चाहता हूं कि 5 अक्टूबर को कमल का बटन दबाकर बीजेपी को भारी मतों से विजयी बनाएं। आपका एक बहुमूल्य वोट हरियाणा के विकास को नॉनस्टॉप बनाए रखने के साथ उसे और गति देने का काम… pic.twitter.com/kGWyLWFoNQ — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) October 3, 2024

Voting for all the 90-assembly constituencies in Haryana began at 7am today. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting. The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

One of the prominent faces in the elections is wrestler Vinesh Phogat. She joined the Congress party on September 6, along with Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia, following her disqualification from the women’s 50 kg final at the Paris Olympics.

The JJP-ASP alliance will contest all 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana, with the JJP fielding candidates in 70 seats and the ASP in 20.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, JJP later broke out of the coalition.











