Home

News

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Urges Young Voters to Vote in Large Numbers as Polling Begins

live

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are fighting the battle face to face with both parties seeking to establish dominance in terms of poll promises as the state gears up for the voting to the 175-member Assembly on Monday.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates



Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Polling for the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha started at 7 AM amid tight security and will continue till 6 pm. On this day, voting will take place in 28 out of the total seats in Odisha, while 175 assembly constituencies will cast their votes in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are fighting the battle face to face with both parties seeking to establish dominance in terms of poll promises as the state gears up for the voting to the 175-member Assembly on Monday.

In Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is looking for majority once again as it in 2019 formed the government after winning 112 out of the total 147 assembly seats in the state, with Naveen Patnaik becoming the chief minister once again.

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Check LIVE Updates







