PM Modi Visits Sushil Modi

  PM Modi Visits Sushil Modi's Residence in Patna, Expresses Condolences | Watch

After condoling the bereaved family members, the PM reached the BJP’s state headquarters to hold deliberations with party workers ahead of the last couple of phases of polls.

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Patna, on his second visit to the city within a week. Upon arriving in the city, the PM drove straight to the residence of Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader who died last week battling cancer.

PM Modi, who had last weekend held the city in thrall with a spectacular roadshow, was received at the airport by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

After condoling the bereaved family members, the PM reached the BJP’s state headquarters to hold deliberations with party workers ahead of the last couple of phases of polls.

PM Modi is scheduled to retire at the Raj Bhavan for the night and leave Tuesday morning for election rallies in Siwan and East Champaran districts. Tight security arrangements, including traffic restrictions, were in place across the city.






