Jharkhand Assembly Elections: PM Modi vows to address tribal concerns, pledges to protect ‘roti, beti, and maati’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit- IANS)

Deoghar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a large gathering at Sarath Assembly seat in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Wednesday, vowed to address the declining tribal population and infiltration in the Santhal region. “Jharkhand’s pride and identity are its greatest strengths. But if this identity is eroded, what will be left? Statistics show that the tribal population in Santhal has nearly halved. If this trend continues, your lands, forests, and water resources will be taken over by outsiders,” he warned, accusing the JMM-Congress of facilitating this and providing infiltrators with documentation overnight.

He expressed confidence that a new NDA government will be formed in the state after the elections. “The overwhelming support seen in public meetings is a clear indication that Jharkhand is ready to create a new chapter in its history. After November 23, I will return to Jharkhand to be present at the swearing-in of the new NDA government,” he declared. The Prime Minister noted the enthusiasm of voters in the first phase of the elections, stressing that people’s resolve to protect roti, beti, and maati (livelihood, daughters, and land) is evident at every polling booth. He added that there is significant backing for the BJP’s guarantees, especially in the Santhal region, where he claimed that the JMM-Congress alliance has been completely wiped out.

PM Modi criticised Congress leaders for disrespecting tribal women, questioning the silence of the JMM on these matters. He said that while the BJP elevated a tribal woman to the position of President, the Congress made every effort to block her candidature. “This shows their true intentions,” he said, urging voters to stay vigilant against attempts to undermine the dignity of tribals.

He also accused the Congress of plotting to dismantle the reservation system for SCs, STs, and OBCs. He alleged that Congress leaders intend to fragment the solidarity among these communities. “In states where SC-ST and OBC populations are significant, Congress has been rejected. Now, they are trying to divide these communities for political gain. But as long as you remain united, you will stay strong,” he stressed.

Accusing Congress, JMM, and RJD for doing dynastic politics, he said that these parties only cared for their own families and not the public. “I am concerned about your children’s future because you are my family,” he remarked. He accused these parties of looting public resources meant for the common people to benefit their kin. “What was stolen was rightfully yours — funds meant to build your homes and secure your children’s future.”

Highlighting the BJP-led Central government’s achievements, PM Modi mentioned the establishment of AIIMS and the development of infrastructure in Jharkhand, particularly in Santhal Pargana. He emphasised that the construction of an airport in Deoghar has boosted tourism and employment. “With your blessings and Baba Baidyanath’s grace, we will fulfil our promises,” he affirmed.

He elaborated on various welfare initiatives, including providing pucca houses under the PM Awas Yojana, ensuring ration distribution, and working to supply water and electricity to every household. He talked about efforts to promote solar power through the PM Surya Yojana, where beneficiaries are receiving up to Rs 80,000. Reflecting on past corruption during Congress’ rule, PM Modi stated, “In the old days, only 15 paise of every rupee sent from Delhi reached the people. Now, every single rupee reaches your accounts.” He praised the success of direct benefit transfers through schemes like PM Kisan Nidhi and promised monthly cash support for women through Jharkhand BJP’s Gogo Didi Yojana. PM Modi asserted that the BJP and NDA had been instrumental in the creation and development of Jharkhand and are committed to making it one of India’s leading states. “Our vision is to see Jharkhand’s flag flying high not just in the country but globally,” he said.











