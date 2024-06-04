PM Modi Winning Varanasi But Losses …

Home

PM Modi has won the Varanasi constituency but this win is not like his earlier triumphs, as he has clinched the win with a smaller margin than in 2016 and 2019.

Lok Sabha Election Result: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to create history by winning the Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat for the third time and is currently leading with a margin of over 1 lakh. Notably, at 3 pm on Tuesday. PM Modi has clinched over 5 lakh votes and his rival Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has got over 3.7 lakh votes. The Prime Minister is winning the Varanasi seat but still, he is loosing it as in 2019, PM Modi bagged more votes than in this general election.

Lok Sabha Election Results: PM Modi’s Votes Tally

In 2019, the Prime Minister has clinched a total of 6,74,664 votes, which was 4.79 lakh over his nearest rival.

In 2014, as many as six candidates were contesting against PM Modi from the eastern UP constituency, which was his launchpad to the national political scene in 2014.

In 2019, Modi bagged 63.6 percent of the votes, and the second-highest vote getter was Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party. Yadav joined the BJP last year.

In 2014, Modi emerged victorious, securing 56.37 percent of people’s support and a victory span of 3.72 lakh votes, leaving his major competitor Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) behind.

Lok Sabha Election Results: Contestant Fought Against PM Modi

Also in the contest was Ajay Rai, who secured third position. Interestingly, in Modi’s race, candidates’ strength dropped from 41 in 2014 to 26 in 2019.

Fast forward to 2024, the 41 contenders in Varanasi narrowed down to merely 6, inclusive of two Independent candidates sticking to the competition.

It is worth noting that, since 1991, the saffron party has won the seat each time, apart from 2004 when the grand old party’s Rajesh Mishra defeated its candidate Shanker Prasad Jaiswal by over 57,000 votes.

However, the possibility of winning from a reduced margin could make a dent on PM Modi’s undisputed image, said according to T.P. Singh, professor of political science at Banaras Hindu University.

The opposition parties will surely raise this against the Prime Minister to dent his image in front of the countrymen.







