PM Modi Winning Varanasi But Losses …

Lok Sabha Election Result: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to create history by winning the Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat for the third time and is currently leading with a margin of over 1 lakh. Notably, at 3 pm on Tuesday. PM Modi has clinched over 5 lakh votes and his rival Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has got over 3.7 lakh votes. The Prime Minister is winning the Varanasi seat but still, he is loosing it as in 2019, PM Modi bagged more votes than in this general election.

