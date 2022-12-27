PM Modi’s Brother Prahlad Modi Injured In Road Accident, Admitted to Hospital in Mysuru

Prahlad Modi’s grandson has suffered a fracture in his leg while others have been admitted to Mysru’s JS Hospital with minor injuries.

The reports suggest that the accident took place on the outskirts of Mysuru near an area called Kadkolla.

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi was on Tuesday injured after his car met with an accident near Mysuru in Karnataka. Visuals from the spot shared on social media showed severe damage to the front of the car.

The road accident happened when Prahlad Modi, accompanied by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson, was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes Benz car. The vehicle hit a divider around 2 PM. The incident took place when his convoy was also travelling with him.

PM Modi’s Brother Prahlad Modi Meets With Accident: Watch Video

PM Modi’s relatives injured in an accident. Their car was travelling towards Bandipur when the accident happened. Prahlad Modi, His son and daughter in law injured in the accident. They have been rushed to hospital #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/hLJ9IuqJQj — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 27, 2022

Soon after the incident was reported, senior police officials reached the spot and began the investigation.

In total, five people were there in the car including Prahlad Modi and they all have been admitted to JSS Hospital. They were all given first aid and other medical checks were done.

Five people in the car were identified as Prahlad Modi, his son Mehul Modi, daughter in law, grandson Menath Mehul modi and their driver Sathayanarayan.



