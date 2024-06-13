Home

Ajit Doval Reappointed: PM Modi’s Most Trusted Spymaster Secures 3rd Term as National Security Advisor

Ajit Doval is a former director of the Intelligence Bureau and one of the Prime Minister’s most trusted aides. He has been the National Security Advisor since 2014

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday appointed Ajit Doval as the National Security Advisor and PK Mishra as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister with effect from June 10. In statements announcing the appointments, the government said they will be “co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier”. This means that the officials will be in their posts until Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister, or until further orders.

Ajit Doval is a former director of the Intelligence Bureau and one of the Prime Minister’s most trusted aides. He has been the National Security Advisor since 2014. The 1968-batch IPS official, who belonged to the Kerala cadre, was the first policeman to be decorated with the Kirti Chakra, the second-highest peacetime gallantry award behind Ashok Chakra.

All You Need To Know About Ajit Doval:

1- Ajit Doval is a 1968 batch IPS officer.

2- He brings the rare combination of strategic thinking and operational planning to the PM.

3- He is a renowned counter terrorism expert and an expert on nuclear issues.

4- NSA Doval is PM Modi’s key interlocutor in the neighborhood and with P-5 and handles India’s external intelligence RA&W.

5- Doval is a classic spymaster with experience in Pakistan, Afghanistan and close links in the Middle East.

6- NSA Ajit Doval has been PM Modi’s points person in countering the PLA aggression in Doklam plateau in 2017 and in East Ladakh in 2020.

7- He is also India’s special representative for resolving the boundary issue with China.

8- Ajit Doval has served in Punjab as IB’s operational chief, and in Kashmir as additional director.

9- The NSA has first hand experience of Pakistan’s nefarious plans in both sensitive areas.

10- He has also handled Khalistani extremism while serving in London and Pakistani jihad while serving in Islamabad.











