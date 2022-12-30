PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Dies At The Age Of 100, Condolences Pour In

live
A glorious century rests at the feet of God, PM Modi said while informing about her demise.
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 on Friday, two days after she was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Taking to twitter, PM Modi shared her picture and wrote, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”
PM recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year and said, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity.”
शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम… मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022
May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss, Says Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said, “Extremely saddened by the news of the demise of Mrs. Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss.”
‘There is nothing as priceless as the bond between mother & child’: VP Naidu on PM Modi’s demise
Former vice president Venkaiah Naidu tweeted: “My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi.”
“There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti.”
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief
एक पुत्र के लिए माँ पूरी दुनिया होती है। माँ का निधन पुत्र के लिए असहनीय और अपूरणीय क्षति होती है।
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की पूज्य माता जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।
प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें।
ॐ शांति!
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 30, 2022
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expresses grief on demise of PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben
માનનીય વડાપ્રધાન શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદીના માતૃશ્રી પૂજ્ય હીરાબા ના દેવલોક ગમનથી ઊંડા દુ:ખની લાગણી અનુભવું છું. પૂજ્ય હીરાબા વાત્સલ્ય, સાદગી, પરિશ્રમ અને ઉચ્ચ જીવનમૂલ્યોના પ્રતિમૂર્તિ હતા. ભગવાન તેમના આત્માને પરમ શાંતિ અર્પે તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. ૐ શાંતિ.
— Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) December 30, 2022
Union Minister Rajnath Singh expresses condolences on the demise of PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की माताश्री, हीरा बा के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना हुई है। एक माँ का निधन किसी भी व्यक्ति के जीवन में ऐसी शून्यता लाता है, जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्रीजी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति!
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 30, 2022
PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad
PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad, flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata & other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange & meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through Video Conference: Sources
Heeraben was admitted to super-speciality UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad
Heeraben Modi was admitted to the super-speciality UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday morning due to some health issues. The hospital authorities on Thursday had said that her condition was improving. A statement from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said Heeraben’s condition is stable, without sharing further details.
The Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) too in a statement had said that said that Heeraben would be discharged soon.
PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad after mother Heeraben’s demise, may join pre-planned West Bengal events virtually
