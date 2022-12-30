National

PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Dies At The Age Of 100, Condolences Pour In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100.

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 on Friday, two days after she was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Taking to twitter, PM Modi shared her picture and wrote, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

PM recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year and said, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity.”




  • 7:39 AM IST



    May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss, Says Mayawati

    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said, “Extremely saddened by the news of the demise of Mrs. Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss.”



  • 7:37 AM IST


    ‘There is nothing as priceless as the bond between mother & child’: VP Naidu on PM Modi’s demise

    Former vice president Venkaiah Naidu tweeted: “My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi.”

    “There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti.”



  • 7:33 AM IST


    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief



  • 7:18 AM IST


    “A glorious century rests at the feet of God,” PM Modi pays tribute to his mother



  • 7:18 AM IST


    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expresses grief on demise of PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben



  • 7:10 AM IST


    Union Minister Rajnath Singh expresses condolences on the demise of PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi



  • 7:08 AM IST


    PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad

    PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad, flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata & other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange & meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through Video Conference: Sources



  • 6:48 AM IST


    Heeraben was admitted to super-speciality UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad
    Heeraben Modi was admitted to the super-speciality UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday morning due to some health issues. The hospital authorities on Thursday had said that her condition was improving. A statement from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said Heeraben’s condition is stable, without sharing further details.

    The Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) too in a statement had said that said that Heeraben would be discharged soon.



  • 6:46 AM IST


    PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad after mother Heeraben’s demise, may join pre-planned West Bengal events virtually







Published Date: December 30, 2022 6:15 AM IST



Updated Date: December 30, 2022 7:32 AM IST





