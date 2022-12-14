Wednesday, December 14, 2022
PM Modi’s Salary Per Month, Car And Basic Facilities Will Leave You Scratching Your Head, The Lavish Lifestyle Of Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister and other ministers of his cabinet get salary under Article 75 of the Indian Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a salary of more than one lakh 60 thousand rupees every month. Apart from this, the Prime Minister also gets many facilities. Watch video for more.

PM Modi salary: Seeing the lifestyle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you must have wondered that how much salary would he gets? What other facilities does the pm gets apart from salary? If that’s the case them we will clear all your queries through this video. In this video we will tell you about the monthly salary of PM Modi what other facilities he gets, his cars, bungalows and more. Watch this video.




