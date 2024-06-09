Home

News

PM Narendra Modi Takes Oath Of Office For Third Consecutive Term; Check Full List Of Ministers In Modi 3.0 Cabinet

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi has been sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India and along with him, his Council of Ministers including 72 MPs are also taking oath. Take a look at the complete list of Modi 3.0 Cabinet.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

PM Modi Sworn-In As Prime Minister

New Delhi: Prime Minister-Designate Narendra Modi has been sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India, for the third consecutive time, scripting history and becoming the second person in Indian history to be Prime Minister for the third time in a row, after Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. Along with PM Modi, his Council of Ministers, which includes a total of 71 ministers, will also be taking oath as part of Modi 3.0 Cabinet. Read to take a look at the Complete List of Council Of Ministers, part of PM Modi’s Cabinet.

PM-Designate Narendra Modi Sworn-In As Prime Minister Of India

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister-Designate of BJP-led NDA, Narendra Damodardas Modi has been sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India, for the third time in a row. The elaborate swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan has been attended by dignitaries from all walks of life, including business, entertainment, religion and politics. The guest list includes Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anant Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Murli Manohar Joshi, Yogi Adityanath and CJI DY Chandrachud among others.

#WATCH | Narendra Modi takes oath for the third consecutive term as the Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/LA1z6QF7iX — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

PM Modi Council Of Ministers: Modi 3.0 Cabinet Full List

In order of ministers being sworn-in to the Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the swearing-in ceremony, take a look at the official full list of the Council of Ministers part of Modi 3.0 Cabinet.

Rajnath Singh Amit Shah Nitin Gadkari JP Nadda Shivraj Singh Chouhan Nirmala Sitharaman S Jaishankar







