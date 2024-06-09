NationalPolitics

PM Narendra Modi To Sworn in As PM for Third Consecutive Term Today

Narendra Modi is all set to sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term on Sunday at 7.15 PM.

Narendra Modi To Sworn in As Prime Minister for Third Consecutive Term Today | LIVE UPDATES

PM Modi Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Narendra Modi is all set to sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term on Sunday at 7.15 PM. Security has been beefed up across the national capital. The Delhi Police have deployed approximately 1,100 traffic police personnel and issued a public advisory regarding traffic movement and route arrangements for the delegates attending Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi’s oath ceremony on Sunday. The arrangements are part of the overall preparations for the event.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay arrived in Delhi on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi. Jugnauth, Muizzu and Tobgay are among the leaders of seven countries from India’s neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region attending the swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his council of ministers this evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.




