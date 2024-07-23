PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana To Equip Homes With Free Electricity Of 300 Units: FM Sitharaman During Speech

Home

Budget Speech 2024: On free solar electricity scheme, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana has been launched to install rooftop solar panels to enable 1 crore households to obtain free electricity upto 300 units each month.

Union Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament on Tuesday. Speaking about the free solar electricity scheme, she said, “PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana has been launched by the central government. The objective? To equip tens of millions of homes with free electricity, thanks to the installation of rooftop solar panels. It’s a marked move forward that eyes the popularization of solar energy usage in domestic scenes.

“PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana has been launched to install rooftop solar panels to enable 1 crore households to obtain free electricity upto 300 units each month. This scheme will further encourage it,” she said.

#Budegt2024 | On free solar electricity scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana has been launched to install rooftop solar panels to enable 1 crore households to obtain free electricity upto 300 units each month. This scheme will further… pic.twitter.com/Nu0KyT13Mh — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

“PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana generated remarkable response with 1.8 crore people registering under it,” she added.

“NTPC and BHEL in JV to set up 800 MW super critical thermal power with higher efficiency,” she added.

The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.

On Monday, The economic survey presented in the Parliament by finance minsiter Nirmala Sithraman says in the medium term Indian economy can grow at a rate of 7 per cent. The economic survey stated, “In the medium term, the Indian economy can grow at a rate of 7 per cent plus on a sustained basis if we build on the structural reforms undertaken over the last decade. This requires a tripartite compact between the Union Government, State Governments and the private sector.”

The survey further added that India faces a unique blend of opportunities and challenges amid global trends such as geo-economic fragmentation, a push for self-reliance, looming climate change, the rise of technology, and limited policy space.

It suggested that the government’s focus must shift to bottom-up reforms and strengthening governance to ensure that the structural reforms of the past decade result in strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth.

According to the Survey, the growth strategy for the medium term, termed “Amrit Kaal,” hinges on six critical areas. First, there must be a deliberate focus on boosting private investment. Second, the growth and expansion of India’s MSMEs (Mittelstand) should be a strategic priority. Third, the potential of agriculture as an engine of future growth must be recognized, with policy impediments removed. Fourth, securing the financing of India’s green transition is essential. Fifth, bridging the education-employment gap is necessary. Finally, focused building of state capacity and capability is required to sustain and accelerate India’s progress.

