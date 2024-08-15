Home

News

Independence Day 2024 Celebrations LIVE: PM To Unfurl Tricolour, Deliver 11th Speech From Red Fort

live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hoist the national flag for the 11th consecutive time, today. The Red Fort is all decked up to witness India’s 78th Independence Day celebration.





Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating India’s 78th Independence Day from the historic Red Fort in Delhi. This marks the 11th consecutive year of his leadership in this national celebration. The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, aims to propel India towards becoming a developed nation by the year 2047. The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Modi being received by senior government and military officials. An inspection of the Guard of Honour, coordinated by the Indian Navy, will follow. A significant moment will be when the Prime Minister unfurls the national flag, accompanied by a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery, using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns. Approximately 6,000 special guests from various sections of Indian society have been invited to witness the ceremony.

In anticipation of the event, security has been heightened across the country, especially in Delhi. Over 10,000 police officers and 3,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed. The capital city is under strict surveillance, with 700 AI-powered facial recognition cameras installed in key areas. In addition to the police presence, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, and sharpshooters have been strategically positioned.

To ensure smooth proceedings, the city’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will be sealed after 11:30 p.m. on August 14. This will restrict the entry of commercial heavy vehicles and mandate thorough checks on all incoming vehicles. Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories regarding route closures and diversions around the Red Fort.











