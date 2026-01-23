Research shows pharmaceutical manufacturers face a growing market and will need OEMs and suppliers to overcome operational issues and support growth. HERNDON, Va., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The pharmaceutical industry is in a period of sustained expansion, experiencing mid-single-digit compound annual growth rates for the past several years, a trend that is projected to continue through 2030, according to a white paper entitled 2025 Trends and Challenges in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. The full study is expected to be released in February 2026.A preview of the upcoming white paper is now available in infographic format, featuring a machinery purchase outlook, top manufacturing and packaging challenges, regulatory challenges and requirements, and sustainability priorities. Growth Comes with Obstacles Even with steady market growth, pharmaceutical manufacturers face numerous challenges, including regulatory burdens and throughput demands. The top six manufacturing and packaging challenges identified in the 2025 Pharma Packaging & Processing Key Trends & Insights Infographic include:
Gatwiri Muthara
Sr. PR Manager, PMMI
571.485.8711
Follow PMMI on X: @PMMIorg
- Keeping up with regulatory challenges
- Expanding automation/reducing manual processes
- Space/footprint constraints
- Serialization and aggregation
- Supply chain management
- Machine monitoring (including remote)
- 27% seeking to reduce material usage with lightweighting
- 24% planning to use more recycled materials
- 24% pursuing compostable materials
- 20% incorporating biodegradable materials into packaging
